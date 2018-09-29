A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Sen. Joseph Waku, has queued behind Governor Samuel Ortom, insisting that he is the best man to govern Benue again come 2019.

Sen. Waku, who is Chairman Governing Council of the Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, was sighted at the Government House, in Makurdi, on Saturday.

In a a chat with newsmen, the APC stalwart threw his weight behind the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, predicting that the governor would emerge victorious during the People’s Democratic party (PDP) Governorship primaries slated for Sunday.

He posited that even though he is a member of the APC, he is too old to be misled by anybody when his conscience had told him that Governor Ortom remains the best among all the PDP aspirants in Benue State as of today.

“What will happen tomorrow is peaceful transition of the PDP primary tomorrow. And whoever emerges is the party flag bearer. I’m a member of the APC but I’m too old to know the difference.

“I’m too old for any gaddam man to direct me where I want to work and whatever my conscience tells me and my conscience tells me that Ortom is the best among all the aspirants in Benue stats as at today. Take it or leave it, that’s your business.”

Asked if he was rooting for Governor Ortom because he is his kinsman, Waku maintained that every aspirant in the state is his kinsman but he had decided to follow his conscience and queued behind the governor.

“Who is not my kinsman in Benue? I’m too old for party activities. Do you know what McCain of USA did before he passed on?

“He was called from the hospital to go and vote against Donald Trump of his party. It is principle and that is the US.

“That’s what I want to leave behind when I’m gone. I should be talked about the principle that JKN Waku left behind. I’m too old to follow just APC. I’m old enough to know what I want.

The Senator described Governor Ortom as a ‘straightforward politician with God-fearing ability who has exhibited uncommon transparency in running the affairs of the state in all sectors.

The senator, therefore, urged all Benue People to accord him with their overwhelming support to enable his victory at the primaries and the general election.