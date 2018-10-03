



Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau has solicited the support of stakeholders to address the security challenges in the state.

Lalong made the appeal during a meeting with stakeholders drawn from three local governments in the northern zone of the state on Wednesday .

The governor said that meeting was convened to discuss and proffer solutions following recent breach of peace in the areas.

“Security is a collective responsibility and we are determined to work with you the stakeholders to address the situation we are going through.

He condemned the recent breach of peace in the state and appealed to stakeholders invited to the meeting to shun blame games and come up with solutions that will restore and sustain peace.

“I want to call on our people especially the youths to avoid misusing the social media by posting stories that are untrue.

“Such may further compound the already existing problem,” he said.

The governor expressed sadness on how innocent people were affected in the recent uprising.

Rev. James Sani, representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, stressed the need for people to live in peace irrespective of their religious affiliations.

Sani appeals to communities to volunteer useful information to the security agencies especially, about those bent on causing trouble.

Alhaji Garba Abdulkadir, representative of the Jama’atu Nasri Islam, (JNI) also commended government’s effort in maintaining peace in the state.

Abdulkadir, however, observed that those perpetrating the killings could be under the influence of drugs hence the need to check the sale and consumption of illicit substances

Stakeholders were from Jos North, Jos South and Bassa local governments.

The stakeholders include ward heads, religious and youth leaders among others