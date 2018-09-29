The senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly and a PDP Presidential aspirant, Dr. Jonah David Jang, has called on the United Nations (UN) to urgently intervene in the killings in Plateau State before the people are wiped out.

Sen. Jang, in a press statement signed by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to resign with immediate effect since he has failed to protect Nigerians.

The statement read in parts, “The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District Dr. Jonah David Jang with a heavy heart and deep sense of grief wishes to hereby condemn in the strongest possible terms, the invasion of Rukuba Road, Jos North Plateau State, a few kilometers from the 3rd Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army in the early hours of Friday 28th September, 2018.

“I wish to call on the United Nations to intervene in Nigeria and act on behalf of the poor, innocent, and abandoned people of Plateau State and their endangered kinds in the Middle-belt, to protect and guarantee them a future of longevity, pride, and prosperity.

“This recent surge of mindless killings in Plateau State is a damning appraisal to the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Plateau State.

“Under the present administration, hardly a day passes by without news of people getting killed by herdsmen or unknown gunmen with ancestral lands forcefully occupied and people rendered homeless and internally displaced on their own land.

“Before we are all wiped out from the face of the earth by gunmen whose farmiliarisation with murder and violence seem to confound our Armed Forces and the overall structure of government, the Senator without equivocation hereby calls on President Muhammdu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State to resign with immediate effect having displayed unfathomable insensitivity and cluelessness in the aspects of security and value for human life.”

Jang said Nigerians no longer feel safe with Muhammdu Buhari as President and called on the villagers to protect themselves.

“While calling on the youths and people of Plateau State to be law abiding, the Senator finds it instructive to admonish them to rise up to defend themselves within the perimeters of the law, as it is now dangerous to trust the Commander-in-Chief with our security.

“Importantly, the Senator representing Plateau North is using this medium to call on the Armed Forces to live up to their sworn duty to protect Nigerians before the public completely loses faith in them.”