A former governorship candidate of the defunct Acton Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, John Akpan Udoedehe, said he has forgiven Sen. Godswill Akpabio, for the troubles he went through during the 2011 election.

Udoedehe said in Uyo, on Sunday, that it was the spirit of forgiveness which made him stop criticising Akpabio’s administration in the state, especially as the latter is now in the APC; just as himself.

“One girl called me and said she wanted me to grant her an interview, to explain why I should sit with Godswill Akpabio, and I asked her: ‘Is that what they preach in your church-unforgiveness? Are you telling me that I should not forgive somebody? You want me to go to hell fire? What have you done with your pastor, who has been stealing your tithe and offerings.

“Why should you tell Udoedehe not to forgive Akpabio. The power of Christianity is forgiveness. He may not support me. It doesn’t matter. I don’t care whether Akpabio has come to apologise or not. To forgive someone is your personal matter. Whether the person has forgiven himself (or not) is not my business. The kind of prayer we pray in Mountain of Fire, you cannot harbour hatred.”

He admitted not being in control of the party as to determine whether those in the PDP, then, who afflicted him during the 2011 election, should be allowed into the APC.

“Do I have any option? Listen, those people are now from the Presidency. Either you stand with them or they will crush you. In 2014, the national party chairman, then, lifted the hands of Umana Umana because of the money he brought to the party. What do you want me to do? They almost killed me that day. It is a military strategy. Let’s assume Akpabio does not worth anything in Akwa Ibom. The psyche of taking Akpabio off PDP in Nigeria, APC has achieved something whether you believe it or not. It has awakened the party. So, you go and stand against the national interests? No, I don’t do that.”