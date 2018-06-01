John Oyegun says he will not seek re-election as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyegun said this on Friday while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

The chairman said he does not want to be part of the problem that the ruling party would have to solve.

“I do not intend to be part of the problem for APC to solve. It is for this reason that I hereby declare that I will not be seeking reelection as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC,” Oyegun said.

“However, I will continue to perform my functions as the national chairman of the party till my tenure officially ends on Monday the 25th June when a new set of party executives will be inaugurated.”