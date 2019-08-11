<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has described the strained relationship between Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, as “a disagreement between two friends”.

Chief Odigie-Oyegun, stated this weekend in Benin when the leadership of the Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Edo State Council, paid him a visit to rejoice with him on the occasion of his 80th Birthday.

He declared that the disagreements between the duo seems to have defied all predictions, adding that those dancing round the main actors in crisis were ignorant about how it started.

He said, “All of us are dancing round the crisis, but we do not know how and what started the conflict between two friends.

“But for me, I took a point of principle of who the people say is performing. Please, let him continue if the people feel he is doing well.

“I would not allow anybody to embarrass me as a Governor. We are in democracy. You have a right to say that you do not like a person, but let the people decide.

“Quite frankly, what is going on is ridiculous. We are beyond this kind. I am ashamed. Our people have contributed so much to the stability of this country

“It is unfortunate that Edo State has been in the news for the very wrong reasons, according to him, “apart from abusing ourselves, you (Media) owe the nation a great commitment towards making sure that the truth prevail”.

He also challenged the Media to set agenda for good governance by putting the interest of the State above personal interest.

“Do not look at faces. A lot of strange things have happened in Edo State. But, it is clear that the hand of God is in it”, he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Mrs Nefishetu Yakubu, who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Mr Gabriel Enogholase said the visit was to felicitate with the former National chairman of APC on his 80th birthday celebration.

She said the Chapel was committed to ensuring that its performed its role as the watchdog of society as well as set agenda for good governance.