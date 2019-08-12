<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Plateau State governor and Chairman of Northern Governor’s Forum, Simon Lalong, has described the pioneer national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as a man full of political experience which led the APC to unseat a sitting government during the 2015 general election.

Lalong in a press statement signed by his Director of Press Affairs, Makut, Simon Macham, congratulated Oyegun on his 80th birthday.

“Plateau State governor and chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, has congratulated the pioneer national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on his 80th birthday, describing him as a politician whose life and conduct have always been about the people.

“Chief Oyegun has continued to be a unifying factor and one whose experience and candour provided the needed advantage that culminated in the APC defeating a sitting government during the 2015 general elections, a feat that remains the first in the nation’s political history.”

Lalong said Chief Oyegun is an exceptional politician, civil servant, patriot and nationalist who has served as a role model to many in the course of his service to Nigeria.

The governor, while wishing the octogenarian good health and God’s divine protection, urged him to continue to avail the nation of his depth of knowledge, wisdom, maturity and spirit of selflessness and reconciliation particularly to the younger generation of leaders at this time of the nation’s development.