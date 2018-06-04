National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has charged chairmen of the party in the states to shun grievances and work towards President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

He gave the charge on Monday in Abuja while inaugurating the chairmen, who were recently elected, and said that their responsibility was to nurture the party to victory in their respective states, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

“You have the onerous task of nurturing APC; you have to work hard to return the party to its lost glory, and also make sure you work hard for the re-election of our President.

“We are aware of conflicts, disaffection and bad blood in the party; put all these aside and work for the victory of our party at the 2019 general elections.

“Go and tell the people of the great achievements recorded by the APC Government, your government is on the right course,” Odigie-Oyegun said.

He added that in spite of lean resources, the APC-led Federal Government had laid firm foundation for the development of Nigeria.

The chairman urged the chairmen to get acquainted with the party´s achievements in the last three years, especially in infrastructural development, agriculture and electricity generation “and tell Nigerians about same’’.

He stated that there was urgent need for reconciliation in the party´s chapters in Rivers, Taraba, Oyo, Delta and Lagos.

He told chairmen from the affected states not to inaugurate their executive committees until the crisis that trailed the congresses were resolved.

“I am going to set up a committee to be headed by the Deputy National Chairman, North, to study the situation in those states for possible actions.

“There will be concessions and harmonisation after the exercise within this week,” Odigie-Oyegun said.

Thirty-five states’ chairmen, including that of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were inaugurated. State Congress did not hold in Osun and Ekiti.