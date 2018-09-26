The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has described the inconclusive governorship election in Osun State as a manifestation of a thriving democracy provided by the APC.

Odigie-Oyegun, who disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Benin, Edo State, on Tuesday, also allayed the fears that the outcome of the rerun on Thursday could lead to a crisis in the state as the voters were enlightened enough to make their choices, based on the issues affecting them.

This is just as the member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency and aspirant of the APC, Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima, expressed optimism that the alliance being sought by the Peoples Democratic Party would not affect the chances of the ruling party in the election.

Agbonnayima, who told journalists that he had received a waiver from the National Chairman of the party, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, to contest the 2019 election, said, “The PDP is worried about the situation in Osun; that is why they are going into an alignment. I believe the APC will be victorious.”

On his part, the former national chairman explained, “I do not have any such fears (of a crisis). The nation is mature much more than other people think. Voters and the general public are mature much more than a lot of people think.

“The issues in Osun are basically not national. There are lots of local conflicts and antagonism that gave rise to the kind of contestation that has occurred in Osun.

“What is important to the nation is that the APC government allowed democracy to prevail. The APC government allowed the people to freely express their will.

“The APC government ensured that every vote counted. That is what we should be looking at, rather than the negative aspects, which I do not see at all.

“There are lots of positives from the Osun State election. It is my hope that the voters in the remaining wards will reward the APC for the kind of election that it allowed to take place, by giving it a victory on Thursday.”

Ahead of the 2019 presidential election, he expressed his loyalty for President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said was a representation of the integrity that Nigeria needed at the moment.

“I am still with him (Buhari) and I will continue to be with him because of what he represents as an individual. In a country that lacks heroes, Buhari stands out and we must try to represent the very strongly positive traits in Buhari, which is what the nation needs,” he said.

Speaking further, Odigie-Oyegun dismissed claims that the anti-corruption campaign of the ruling party was targeted at the opposition, arguing that many of those who had been convicted were members of the APC.