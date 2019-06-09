<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A member of the House of Representatives contesting for the office of Speaker of the 9th Assembly, John Dyegh, says he is still in the race.

Dyegh representing Goko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue, while briefing journalists in Abuja, said he had no reason to step down for anyone.

“I am still strongly in the race; I do not have any reason to step down for anybody and by the grace of God, I am taking it to the end.

“I am not making a show of it; it is not about parading numbers.

“For me it is like evangelism, one-on-one engagement with colleagues and what members decide at the end of the day on the floor is what will be.’’

Dyegh said paramount in his agenda, if elected as speaker, was making the financing and expenditure of the House public.

The lawmaker said that the independence of the legislature without friction with other arms was also paramount in his agenda.

According to him, since public funds are used to finance government, there is need for the people to know the details, as a matter of right.

Dyegh said that there would be a deeper oversight function under his watch as he would ensure all committee fully undertake the function by strengthening them.

The election is expected to hold on Tuesday, June 11.

Other contenders to the seat are Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), Rep. Umar Bago (APC-Niger), Rep. Nkiruka Onyejeocha (APC-Abia) and Rep. Olajide Olatubosun (APC-Oyo) among others.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has however, zoned the office of the Speaker to South West and endorsed Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila for the office.