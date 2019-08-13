<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Joe Igbokwe, has made the list of the new commissioner and special adviser designates of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

Igbokwe, who hails from the South-East, created a stir in his unflinching defence of President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday after saying on Channels TV that anyone who criticised the President for nonperformance was from the pit of hell.

Sanwo-Olu, according to a statement, transmitted the final list of his nominees to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday, four weeks after the governor sent the first batch of the list to the lawmakers for screening.

The statement, signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the second list had names of accomplished politicians and technocrats who “understand the current need of Lagos” and the development agenda of the Governor.

Thirteen commissioner- and special adviser-designates made the second list, which had already been transmitted to the legislature.

Below are names in the second batch of nominees:

Mr. Oladele Ajayi

Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka

Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke

Mr. Olanrewaju Sanusi

Mr. Joe Igbokwe

Mr. Bonu Solomon Saanu

Arc. Kabiru Ahmed

Mrs. Lola Akande

Prince Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi

Mrs. Solape Hammond

Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai

Mrs. Shulamite Olufunke Adebolu

Mr. Tokunbo Wahab