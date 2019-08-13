A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Joe Igbokwe, has made the list of the new commissioner and special adviser designates of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.
Igbokwe, who hails from the South-East, created a stir in his unflinching defence of President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday after saying on Channels TV that anyone who criticised the President for nonperformance was from the pit of hell.
Sanwo-Olu, according to a statement, transmitted the final list of his nominees to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday, four weeks after the governor sent the first batch of the list to the lawmakers for screening.
The statement, signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the second list had names of accomplished politicians and technocrats who “understand the current need of Lagos” and the development agenda of the Governor.
Thirteen commissioner- and special adviser-designates made the second list, which had already been transmitted to the legislature.
Below are names in the second batch of nominees:
Mr. Oladele Ajayi
Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka
Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke
Mr. Olanrewaju Sanusi
Mr. Joe Igbokwe
Mr. Bonu Solomon Saanu
Arc. Kabiru Ahmed
Mrs. Lola Akande
Prince Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi
Mrs. Solape Hammond
Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai
Mrs. Shulamite Olufunke Adebolu
Mr. Tokunbo Wahab