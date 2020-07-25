



A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Joe Igbokwe, has flayed claim by a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Jude Idimogor, for self-proclaiming as the party’s new apex leader of Ndigbo in the state, describing him as an “impostor.”

This came following claim credited to the latter of being endorsed by Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the new Ndigbo apex leader in the state.

Igbokwe, who is also the Special Adviser on Drainage Services to Governor Sanwo-Olu, denounced the claim while speaking with newsmen after a meeting with a group of Igbo leaders and stakeholders, held at Ikeja, Lagos.

He said the clarification became expedient in order to put the record in proper perspective following pressure from majority of Igbo in Lagos APC.

According to Igbokwe, “Idimogor is my brother and friend but the truth must be told. I remain the only Ndigbo apex leader in Lagos. I’m not aware of any personality in APC contesting that with me. There is no basis for any contention.*

Igbokwe said he had paid his dues in all ruling parties in the state that had transformed into APC, saying it was on that account that he was made the apex leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC.





He said whoever was parading himself as apex leader of Ndigbo in Lagos was an impostor, adding he was the recognised leader in the party.

“I have paid my dues from AD to AC to ACN to APC. I have done a lot for the party and I am the face and voice of Ndigbo in Lagos APC.

“How can someone who joined the party yesterday be going claiming he is the apex leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC? It’s ridiculous.

“If people want to be anything in a party, they have to wait for their time and join the queue. Spreading lies about others just to pull them down is not the way. I am the leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC, anyone claiming that is an imposter,” he said.

Dismissing the belief in some quarters that Ndigbo in Lagos APC was divided, Igbokwe said some “desperate politicians” were the ones causing problems in the group.

He said the various small Igbo political groups in APC were being integrated into Ndigbo in Lagos APC to make the group a formidable force.

Igbokwe added that the group represented the political interests of Igbo people in the state.

He, therefore, urged Igbos in APC to remain united, saying that was the only way to actualise the electoral goals of the group and remain focussed.