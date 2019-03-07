



The Jimi Agbaje Campaign Organization, the major support group for Mr. Jimi Agbaje, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the Saturday, March 9, 2019 elections, has insisted that their principal is still in the race, and that he has not stepped down for any other candidate.

The campaign organisation, in reaction to reports that Agbaje stepped down for another gubernatorial candidate, said: “the deliberate falsehood is obviously being orchestrated by those scared of an imminent loss and Agbaje’s growing popularity and acceptance across the length and breadth of Lagos.”

“From their panicky and irresponsible action, it is obvious that those in opposition have exhausted all their tricks and are now becoming disingenuous and frantic as election day approaches.

“It is also laughable and ludicrous for them to claim that Agbaje, an older and more experienced politician would be dropped for ADP’s Babatunde Gbadamosi. There had a report that Peoples Democratic party and Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, took the decision on Wednesday during a Press Conference at Protea Hotel in Ikeja Lagos.

It was reported that the leadership of both ADP and PDP have agreed to work under one accord as Mr. Gbadamosi seems to stand a better chance of winning the election.

“It was also learnt that the leadership of PDP took the decision in the best interest of the party and it’s members, and have sent communique to all Local Government and Ward branches of the party of the new development,” it was added in the report.

“Ideally, the Agbaje Campaign Organization would not have dignified these peddlers of falsehood with a response, but we are conscious of the political season we are currently in. We are also aware of the desperation, intimidation, mudslinging and blackmail that have been dangerously deployed by the opposition against us despite our civility,”.

The group reaffirmed that Jimi Agbaje is still in the race and remains the PDP governorship candidate for the Saturday election, adding that no amount of lies and half-truths can change this reality.