



Mr. Jimi Agbaje, the governorship candidate for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has pledged to complete all ongoing projects in Epe Division.

Agbaje made the promise during his campaign at Epe, on Monday.

“I have seen the uncompleted projects and I will ensure I complete the uncompleted projects, if elected,” he said.

Agbaje took a tour to Epe Fish Market, Eredo and Epe-Ijebu Ode link road.

Agbaje urged Epe residents to come out en mass to vote for him and the party’s House of Assembly candidates in the March 9 elections.

Also, Hon. Wale Oluwo, the former Commissioner for Energy, appealed to residents to cast their votes for Agbaje.

He said that Jimi Agbaje as man of the people would serve the people.

“Jimi Agbaje will run all-inclusive government and open-door policies.

“Epe residents will enjoy the full dividends of democracy, if they vote for Agbaje,” he said.

Mrs Dola Ibrahim-Sadiq, PDP candidate for Epe Constituency II, expressed appreciation over the large turn-out of party members at the campaign.

“The huge turn-out shows the love people have for the party and its candidates.

“The victory is ours; We shall ensure we deliver our polling units, wards, constituency and Epe at large for the party candidates.

“I am optimistic that I will emerge as the lawmaker representing Epe State Constituency II, come March 9,” she said.

She also urged party faithful to come out in en mass to vote for the party candidates in the elections.

NAN reports that Agbaje was accompanied to the campaign by his running-mate, Mrs Alimat Busari, among other PDP chieftains.