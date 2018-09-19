Mr Jimi Agbaje, the 2015 Lagos State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Wednesday ended speculations about his re-run bid, saying he was back in the race.
Agbaje made the confirmation via a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.
“It is true that initially I did not want to re-contest, but I had so many people urging me to run.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]