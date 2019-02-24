



The Presidential and National Assembly Election was characterised by large turnout of voters and was conducted peacefully across all the 27 local government areas of Jigawa State.

Election materials arrived at most of the polling units on time, while accreditation and voting commenced at the slated time, as voters trooped to the polling units as early as 6.30am.

Despite the timely arrival of election materials at polling units across the state, thousands of voters were left stranded as card readers failed to work in many places, and this delayed the election commencement in such places until after 1pm.

Commenting on the election after casting his votes, the state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, expressed his satisfaction on the INEC arrangement and the general conduct of the election, and also urged people to be law abiding during and after the election.

The PDP candidate contesting for the Jigawa Northeast senatorial district, Senator Ubali Shitu, also expressed his satisfaction on the arrangement put in place by INEC but, however, accused the ruling party of using thugs to harass and intimidate voters during the exercise.

The former of governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, and his son, who is gunning for the position of Jigawa Central Senatorial District, Mustapha Sule Lamido, accused INEC of denying them right to vote following the failure of card reader machine designated for their polling booth to function.

The duo, had to go back to their respective houses as they were asked to exercise some patience until the electoral officers contacted their superiors on the next line of action.

Lamido, his son and other voters in the polling unit had to wait until after 2pm to commence casting their vote. Many voters across the state also had similar experience.