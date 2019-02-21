



The Jigawa offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct a rancor free, fair, and credible elections, as the commission has recruited about 20,000 ad-hock staff.

Dr. Muhamud Isa, the state’s Resident Electoral Commission (REC) gave the assurance while addressing newsmen at the commission’s premises in Dutse.

He said: “I am happy to announce to you we have retrieved all our materials earlier lodged in custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as directed by our head office, that based on the postponement of elections, all sensitive materials be kept in the custody of the CBN.

“Other measures include the disbursement of election materials to all the 27 LGA’s across Jigawa State, posting of at least 20,000 INEC ad-hoc staff to 2,876 polling units, dispatch of all INEC staff, among other preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the exercise.”

The REC effective synergy among the commission’s staff, the security personnel, among other stakeholders towards ensuring hitch-free elections.

Isa assured of the commission’s readiness to be transparent, committed, fair and just to the different political parties during the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

He assured there would be no cause for alarm, “since we are sure of disbursing all relative election materials in all the 27 councils across Jigawa State in a bid to ensure the success of the elections.”