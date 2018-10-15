



Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, has chosen Umar Namadi, as his running mate in 2019.

Umar Namadi, who has been a close friend to the governor, and who is from Kafin Hausa, of Hadejia region, is the current commissioner of Finance in the state.

He will succeed the present deputy governor, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, who will be contesting for the Jigawa North East senatorial district seat.

Hassan has served two terms as Abubakar’s deputy.

Special assistant to the Governor on New Media, Auwal Sankara, posted this on his Whatsapp wall, on Sunday.

Also, Sokoto State Deputy Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has nominated runner up in the just-concluded governorship primaries, Faruk Malami Yabo, as his running mate. This decision, according to a source, was taken on Saturday night, when the leader of the party in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, met with the duo, at his Gawon Nama residence, in Sokoto.

Those at the meeting included Deputy Governor of Kano State, Nasiru Gawuna, Chairman, Governing Board, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, and three House of Representatives members, Abdullahi Balarabe Salame, Ahmed Abdullahi Kalambaina and Sa’adu Na-Bunkari, among other top notch members of the party.