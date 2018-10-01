.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Malam Aminu Ringim has been declared winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary election in Jigawa.

Returning Officer for the election, Mr Oladimeji Fabiyi, said Ringim polled 2,028 votes to beat three other contestant, amongst them, the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Saad.

He said Saad secured 30 votes, Alhaji Tijani Ibrahim polled 394 votes, while Alhaji Namadi Husaini got 154 votes, adding that 62 votes cast were invalid.

Fabiyi thanked the contestants and voters for their support and cooperation to the electoral committee, which enabled it to conduct a free and fair primaries.

He said there was no winner or loser in the election as all of them belonged to the PDP family.

In his remarks, the gubernatorial flag-bearer, Ringim, called on other members of the party to support him, promising to take everybody along if elected as the state governor