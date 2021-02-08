



Governor Mohammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state has terminated the appointment of Bala Idi Kazaure as Special Assistant to the Governor on Interparty relations with immediate effect.

This was contained in a Statement signed by the Secretary to the Government, Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini, and a copy was made available to newsmen in Dutse.

According to the statement “with this development, all rights and privileges attached to his office as Special Assistant to the Governor on Interparty Relations have been withdrawn”.





The statement directed the former Special Assistant to immediately hand over all Government properties in his possession to the office of the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State.

In another development, the Governor has approved the appointments of Alhaji Muhammad Gabi Hadejia as the Special Assistant to the Governor on Interparty Relations and Alhaji Abdulkadir A. Maje as Special Assistant to the Governor on Feeder Roads.

The statement further explained that the removal and the appointments are with immediate effect.