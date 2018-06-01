Aggrieved Jahun Youths in their hundreds have staged protest against Alhaji Sa’idu Miga, the lawmaker representing Jahun and Miga federal constituency in the House of Representatives, for alleged poor representation.

The protest occurred during the commissioning of 6.5 kilometre Jahun township road by Governor Abdul Aziz Yari, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, in Jahun local government headquarters in Jigawa State.

The Jahun township road project of 6.5 kilometers was constructed at a cost of N940 million.

Other project commissioned by Governor Yari is 29km Gagarawa to Bosuwa constructed at N3.4 billion.

The aggrieved youth chanted ‘bama yi, bama yi’, meaning, ‘we are not with you, we are not with you’, as the advanced towards the lawmaker, leading to disruption of the event, as the governor was delivering his speech.

But, for security men who whisked away the lawmaker he would have been beaten up and lynched by the aggrieved youths

They claimed that the lawmaker had nothing to show to the people of the area since he was elected to represent them.

In his address, Governor Yari said the people of Jigawa were lucky to have a visionary leader with focus who wants to impact on the lives of common man.

He commended Governor Abubakar Badaru for completing the projects inherited from the previous administration and executing new ones.

Governor Badaru explained that his administration had constructed over 1262km within three years in office, assuring that the government would continue to provide more dividends of democracy to the citizens of the state.