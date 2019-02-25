



The deputy governor of Jigawa State, Ibrahim Hassan, has been declared the winner of Jigawa North-east senatorial district in the state.

Hassan, a candidate of the APC, scored 184,185 votes to defeat a PDP serving senator, Ubale Shittu, who polled 103,039 votes.

The official is completing his constitutionaly mandated second term as deputy governor in the state.

With this declaration, APC has won all the parliamentary seats in Jigawa North-east senatorial district, which consists of seven local government councils.

Announcing the election result in Hadejia collation centre, the Returning Officer, Ahmed Garko, said Mr Hassan defeated his closest opponent, Mr Shittu.

Meanwhile, the SDP candidate, Kaugama Garba got 14, 697; Ibrahim Mahmud of ADC scored 363; Jamilu Usman of DA polled 218 while Abdullai Muhammad of PPC scored 179 votes.

The total votes cast were 310,725, total valid votes stood at 302,927 while 7,798 votes were rejected in the election. The total number of voters who registered in the constituency was 576,561.