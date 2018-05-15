The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa says its members will continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari.

It’s Chairman, Alhaji Ado Kiri, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the president’s visit to Dutse on Tuesday.

He said that APC members in Jigawa did not have any presidential candidate for the 2019 presidential election other than Buhari.

“We are with Buhari and we will continue to be with him. We are satisfied with his war against corruption, terrorism, insurgency and other vices,” he said.

According to him, the measures taken had in handling the problems, have brought relief to the people of the country.

“We are also happy with the policies and programmes of the Federal Government in the economic and agriculture sectors, which made life meaningful for the people,” he added.

The chairman also expressed satisfaction with the Social Intervention Programme (SIP) of the Buhari government, popularly known as ‘N-Power’ which he said provided employment opportunities for many youth in Nigeria.

Kiri commended Buhari for visiting Jigawa, in spite of his tight schedules.

“With this, we are elated; this demonstrates his love for us and we also love him like he loves us,” the APC chairman said.