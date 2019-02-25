



All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the three senatorial in the state and 11 House of Representatives seats in Jigawa state.

Announcing the result for the Jigawa North-east senatorial district, the Chief Returning officer, Professor Ahmed Baita Garko, said the APC candidate, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, scored 184,185 votes while his closest rival, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate also the incumbent Senator, Senator Ubali Shitu scored 103,039 votes.

Also the chief returning officer for Jigawa Central Senatorial district, Professor Usman Haruna, declared the APC candidate, Senator Danladi Sankara, the winner having polled 286,655 votes to defeat his closest rival Nasiru Umar Roni of PDP who scored 120,314.

The Jigawa Central senatorial district was also won by the APC candidate, Senator Sabo Nakudu, who scored 224,543 while his closest rival, Mustapha Sule Lamido, of PDP polled 143,611‎ votes.