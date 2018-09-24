The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Lagos State, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, Monday, said he has no intention whatsoever, to withdraw from the Gubernatorial race in the state.

He urged his supporters to debunk the rumour to that effect and continue their loyalty to him.

Speaking through the Director, Media and Publicity, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation (BOSCO) , Comrade Sesan Daini, described as misleading the rumour making the round that the Gubernatorial aspirant will not participate in the primary election scheduled for Saturday, 29th of September, 2018.

He said, “For the umpteenth time, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu has not and will not withdraw from this race and he is ready for the party primaries slated for Saturday, 29th of September, 2018,”

The Comrade said BOSCO’s attention has been drawn to a false and misleading press statement purportedly attributed to the aspirant about his intention to withdraw from the race. In his words, “We hereby state unequivocally that the purported press statement did not emanate from our Principal, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, rather it is the handiwork of jittery members of the opposition to malign our Principal and mislead members of the public.

BOSCO is not oblivious of the fact that these cheap attempts to mislead and hoodwink members of our party and the general public will be made by these disgruntled elements but we will continue to repeal their falsehood with facts,”

Comrade Daini who also doubles as the Chairman Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Area, in Ikorodu urged the party faithful not to entertain fear as the aspirant is ever committed to develop the state if given the opportunity.

He said, “Our Principal remains committed to his campaign while still consulting with party leaders and members and would not be distracted by cheap blackmails like this. We want to use this opportunity to urge our teeming party faithfuls to troop out enmasse on Saturday, 29th September of 2018 to cast their votes for Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu to be the Flagbearer of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming general elections in 2019,”