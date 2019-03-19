



The Lagos State Governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his commitment to make Lagos the economic capital of the black race. Providing job and entrepreneurial opportunities for the residents, Sanwo-Olu said, will aid his administration to achieve the goal.

The incoming governor said his administration will consolidate on the infrastructural programme of the current government to improve economic activities and the standard of living of the people.

He said his economic programme would be predicated on driving growth through inclusion, and creating investment opportunities for local and foreign investors, with the aim to generate employment for the youth.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We will develop specific and concrete plans to establish the types of businesses and investment in Lagos that will provide sustainable growth and job opportunities for the 21st century. We must provide jobs and economic opportunity for this vast and industrious population.

“By doing so, we shall function as a catalyst for growth in Nigeria, in West Africa and the entire continent. Lagos will stand as the economic capital of the black race.”

Lagos, the Governor-elect said, is limited by space, but noted that the state had never lacked capacity to harness its potential in turning its challenges to opportunities.

“Lagos is home to over 20 million people. Each day, thousands migrate into our state in search of opportunity and a better life. The geographic space we occupy is limited. Land is scarce. On this small space of land we call our state, we must provide livelihoods for all who are here today and all who shall come tomorrow. It requires a special people to meet this challenge.

“Our creativity and drive are ample and tireless. My aim is no less than to construct a way of life and governance for residents of Lagos that will provide adequate employment and economic chance now and into the foreseeable future. We will do this so that we may put our best asset – human resources and ingenuity – to its most effective us for the good of all.” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He said his government would have a task to ensure the development in the state does not slow down, but also to deploy resources towards achieving a greater Lagos.