



Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, have described the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections as peaceful and transparent so far.

Sanwo-Olu who cast his ballot in company with his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, at unit 019 along Lateef Jakande Avenue in Ikoyi, lamented the late arrival of election materials and personnel, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work on this ahead of the governorship and House of Assembly elections scheduled for March 9, this year.

‘‘Everything has been peaceful, orderly and well put together except the late arrival of voting materials and personnel. People have been out as early as possible to exercise the civic responsibility but could not do so for a long time because INEC officials and voting materials were not available.’’ Sanwo-Olu said.

The APC governorship candidate however patted the electoral umpire at the back for organizing a credible, free and fair election. He stated that democracy remains the only path to unity and development of any given nation, calling on Nigerians to not be deterred by minor glitches in the process but to remain firm and steadfast as the leadership steers the ship of the nation to its Eldorado.

‘’I’m impressed with the poll so far, at least from my polling unit here and reports that I’ve gotten from the field, INEC has done a great job. Can they do it better? Yes and that’s why I said earlier that they need to work harder in the area of logistics so as to avoid keeping prospective voters in the sun endlessly on Election Day. I was particularly impressed with the response time of the card reader. My wife’s was faster than mine but in all, the two of got our accredited without any issue and we went on to vote. That shows to me that Nigeria is working.’’ Sanwo-Olu stated.

Reacting to question on the chances of his party’s presidential candidate at the poll, Sanwo-Olu said the wish of any card carrying member of a political party in an election is for his party to win, stating that he was confident of victory for the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari at the end of the exercise.

Sanwo-Olu’s running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on the other hand voted at polling unit 02 Ward A4. Oke-Ogun in Epe. Hamzat who voted along with his wife, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat appealed to Nigerians to be patient with INEC in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Reacting to the technical hitch encountered at his polling unit, where the election was held two hours behind schedule as a result of card reader that malfunctioned, the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Obafemi Hamzat urged voters to exercise restraint, noting that as an IT person, there’s nothing unusual for an equipment to develop fault.

The advice came as voters were getting agitated, alleging that the INEC officials deliberately wanted to disenfranchise them by not noticing and rectifying the fault on time. Although the voting commenced after the fault was rectified, it nonetheless took almost two hours before voting commenced.

Expressing his satisfaction for the steadfastness of the voters to ensure that they cast their votes, Hamzat said he was impressed that neither the delay nor heavy downpour could discourage them from exercising their civic responsibilities.

“I am overwhelmed by your patience, commitment and doggedness. Above all, your peaceful conduct throughout this exercise”, said Hamzat

He cast his vote together with his wife, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat at about 11:05.