Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State on Tuesday said his re-election for second term would end “the politics of godfatherism in the state”.

Bindow made the assertion while addressing APC delegates and party executives from the Adamawa State Central Senatorial District.

NAN reports that the district comprised seven local government areas: Hong, Gombi, Song, Girei, Yola North, Yola South and Fofore local government areas.

The governor recalled that the same delegates he was addressing, voted for him during the 2014 primaries “without the influence of money bags’’.

He said that he was optimistic that the delegates would repeat the same gesture in the forthcoming primary elections in the state.

Bindow said that his administration would continue to empower the people whom he alleged, had been neglected by the political elite in the state.

According to him, “the masses made me governor and the same masses remain the people I can still rely on.

“To us, we do not have any godfather from anywhere and the era of godfatherism is gone in Adamawa State.

“Let the people decide who will govern them and not some few money bags who should decide who governs the state.