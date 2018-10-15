



Former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Jeremiah Useni, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Simon Lalong robbed the people of Plateau State of their political mandate during last Wednesday’s local government election.

Useni, who is 2019 governorship candidate the of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, also vowed to checkmate the governor Lalong’s excesses in 2019.

In a statement issued in Jos, yesterday, Useni rejected the local government election result announced by Plateau Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), which stated that APC won 11, out of the 13 councils where election was conducted.

“I address you with a deep pain in my heart as we are all witnesses to the shame-faced robbery of the people’s will by a government, whose popularity has continued to decline from the very first day it was sworn in on May 29, 2015.

“I express my utter disappointment at the conduct of the just concluded local government elections in 13 LGAs in the state. First, the decision to have elections in only 13 LGAs looked, smelled and felt like a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise a significant portion of the citizens of the state.

“As has been the culture under Governor Lalong, there was no active engagement with the communities that were excluded. While governance-by-trial-and-error has been the trademark of this administration, I am shocked that we have descended to this level, where whole communities and local government areas are literally beaten with a big stick and warned against wincing in pain.

“I understand the disappointment in the entire state over this electoral theft. I call on all the people of Plateau State, the PDP election candidates in the 13 LGAs to remain calm and resolute in conducting their affairs in peace, as we approach the 2019 elections where I am optimistic that Plateau citizens will speak clearly against the incompetent APC government through the power of their thumbs.”

Firing back, Lalong has urged the citizens not to buy into the antics of politicians who will want to use them to perpetrate violence in fulfilment of their selfish political ambition.

Lalong said this during a peace parly organised for traditional and religious leaders in the state

“I want to advise citizens not to support any act by politicians, who are bent on causing crisis in the state. Anybody who is aggrieved with the outcome of the local government election should go to the tribunal.” We are committed towards providing durable peace in the state.”