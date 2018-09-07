A former Minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Jerry Gana, has given reasons why he would restructure Nigeria if elected president in the 2019 general election.

Gana, who is seeking the ticket of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), explained that with political and economic restructuring, Nigerians would enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He gave the reasons, on Friday, in Abuja, while submitting his nomination form.

According to the former PDP stalwart, “The Federal Republic of Nigeria must be restructured to reflect the characteristics of a well-organised federation; a federation that has the core function of the federating unit.

“We need to devolve power to the various federating unit so that we can live together in peace.

“I believe that the SDP is a concerned party of the conditions of the nation and the situation of the people.

“We will bring out Nigeria from the woods and move forward to development.

“Another issue is infrastructure which is a priority. Any nation that must develop must have excellent infrastructure in terms of good roads, railways, waterways, airways so that goods and services can move. Nigeria has mediocre economy we must give Nigeria 21st infrastructure. Every economy that is vibrant in the world depends on excellent infrastructure,” he added.

He also noted that with his qualification as a professor, he would revamp the educational system to international standard.