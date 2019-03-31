<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Prof Jerry Gana Presidential Campaign Team on Sunday said it was disappointed by the Supreme Court’s judgment that declared a former governor of Cross River State, Donal Duke, the authentic presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party.

While Duke emerged the candidate of the party, a lower court nullified his nomination and declared a former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana, as the candidate.

Not satisfied with the judgement, Duke approached the Court of Appeal which upturned the lower court’s judgement and declared him the candidate.

Also not satisfied, Gana approached the Supreme Court. The apex court however on Friday upheld the appellate court’s decision and declared Duke the party’s candidate.

The Director-General of Gana’s campaign team, Dr Ike Neliaku, in a statement on Sunday titled “Before the Curtain Draws” said the apex court was not supreme because it was infallible but only because it was the final court in the country.

Neliaku said time would reveal the consequences of the judgment.

He said members of the team would continue to uphold their collective principles for the emergence of a new and credible political order in Nigeria.

He said although the beginning might have been tough, victory was assured.

The statement read, “As disappointed as we may all feel, it is important to remind ourselves of the saying that the Supreme Court is not supreme because it is infallible but only because it is the final court of the land.

“It is only time that will reveal the grave consequences and implications of that judgment.

“We wish to most sincerely acknowledge the support, solidarity, goodwill and faithfulness demonstrated by numerous party members, friends and associates across the nation, for standing with us throughout this journey. It is deeply encouraging to find many men and women committed to the ideals of integrity in politics and governance.

“We salute the courage and bravery of these distinguished compatriots. We will continue to invest in these virtues, insisting that, contrary to the majority opinion of today’s men, the end does not necessarily, and must not, justify the means.

“By God’s grace, within this period, we have grown and bonded into one big and formidable political family, with structures across the country. We shall continue to march on and flourish, under the leadership of Prof Jerry Gana, CON.

“Together, we will continue to resolutely uphold our collective principles and vision for the emergence of a new and credible political order in Nigeria. The beginning may have been tough, but with tenacity of heart and sincerity of purpose, victory is assured.

“We are grateful to God for giving us the strength, grace and courage to have come this far. As in the proverbial saying, ‘weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning.’

“We hope to soon convene a consultative meeting to jointly review and decide our collective future.”