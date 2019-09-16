<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has assured the people of Delta Central that the Urhobo nation would produce the next governor of the state in line with the zoning arrangement in place, warning against distractions from a section of the polity.

He gave the assurance during a meeting with political leaders and stakeholders from across Delta Central at his country home in Oghara, Ethiope West local government area of Delta State.

Ibori noted that following agitations from the Ijaw people of Delta South Senatorial district of Delta State to produce the next governor come 2023, there was a need to caution against distractions in the build-up for 2023.

He examined that the thrust of the meeting at his request was to thank the PDP family in Delta State, especially for voting the party, particularly in the governorship elections.

“The purpose of the meeting is for me to formally thank you all for listening to me and voting for our Governor and all PDP candidates in the district,” he emphasised.

The former governor solicited support for Okowa to enable him to succeed in his second term administration and cautioned against heating the polity on who to become governor come 2023.

He stressed that though 2023 is still far, but recalled that in the build-up t the Okowa’s reelection campaign, the party made a promise with the Delta Central PDP stakeholders, traditional institutions that the incumbent governor will hand over to Urhobo, saying he Ibori and other party leadership cannot afford to breach the accord reached with the Urhobo people.

“During our campaign for our governor, we begged our Urhobo brothers and sisters to wait for 2023 and give their votes to our governor.

“They have done their part, it’s our turn to reciprocate by allowing them to produce the next governor,” Ibori stated.

He expressed optimism that the Anioma people would queue behind the Urhobos come 2023 and also emphasized that PDP in the State was still much ready for the task ahead.

“After supporting our Anioma brothers I am very sure they will support us come 2023,” he declared.

At the meeting, Chief Ighoyota Amori, Prof. Sam Oyovwaire and Chief John Oguma, among others who spoke during the meeting expressed the preparedness of the Urhobo people to produce the next Governor in the State.

The Delta Central PDP thanked Ibori for his leadership capacity in the state just as Chief Amori affirmed that the calibre of party faithful present at the meeting and attendance of Chief Ibori has confirmed the commitment of Urhobos for serious business geared towards the unity of purpose.

Besides, he reiterated that the Urhobo nation has eminently qualified people to man the governorship seat come 2023 and appealed to the party to shun politics of divisiveness.