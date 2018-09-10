Imprisoned Senator Joshua Dariye has allegedly bought his nomination and expression of interest forms to run for the Plateau Central Senatorial District seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

A supporter of the former Plateau State governor, Monday Shadrack Kopmut, shared the news on his Facebook page on Saturday.

He shared photos of the nomination and expressions of interest forms, which had already been filled.

He wrote: “Just to notify all teaming supporters of our amiable senator Chief Dr Joshua C. Dariye, that the people’s senator has purchase & filled the APC nominations & declaration of interest to contest in the forthcoming APC primary election & 2019 general election to represent the good people of plateau central in the ninth assembly.”

Dariye, a serving Senator was sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of over N1.16bn belonging to the state while he was governor between 1999 and 2007.