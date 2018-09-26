The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the Osun governorship election in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore has said his party would support All Progressives Congress (APC) for Thursday’s rerun poll.

Omisore, who spoke to newsmen alongside Dr. Yemi Faronbi, in his Ile Ife country home, said after the election, SDP and APC would form a coalition government, saying the ruling party accepted manifestoes of his party, which he said are people oriented.

The ex-federal lawmaker’s address titled “Formation of Coalition Government and Rerun of Governorship Election on Thursday 27th September, 2018 in Osun State”, reads: “Our decision to form a Coalition Government is based on the party that is ready to work with SDP to adopt and implement the core values of our party which is social justice and good governance.

“Our core values and philosophy as indicated in our SDP manifestoes (“Restoration Agenda”), have all been presented to the APC and the PDP representatives, who have approached us for support and formation of a coalition government.

“For the Restoration Agenda to be effectively implemented, Social Democratic Party (Osun state) would ensure that her core values are considered and incorporated into the development agenda of the party of choice for a meaningful coalition.

“In this regard, we have forwarded our proposals for coalition government to the PDP representatives headed by the Senate President (Sen. Bukola Saraki) and the APC high powered delegation by Dr. Kayode Fayemi the newly elected governor of Ekiti state.

“The APC had since come back to accept all the conditions proposed to them by us to form a coalition government while the PDP party is yet to respond. We have therefore as a party accepted to support the APC for victory in the rerun election tomorrow and thereafter form a coalition government.”

Recalled that the People’s Democratic Party PDP delegation led by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Monday solicited the support of Omisore for the rerun election.

Omisore had said shortly after the meeting that he would work with any political party that is ready to adopt his manifesto.