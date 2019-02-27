



The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari following his victory in the just-concluded election.

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths in a statement by its Spokesman, Daniel Dasimaka, describes President Buhari’s victory as a testament of the level of acceptance he enjoyed in different parts of the country.

He, however, urged the President to reward the efforts and support he received from the Niger Delta by developing the region in his second term in office.

Prior to the election, Dasimaka issued a controversial IYC statement endorsing the candidature of Buhari and gave reasons why the region should vote for him.

Dasimaka said beyond the endorsement, the like minds in IYC worked to garner votes for the President following their conviction that he meant well for the region.

He said: “We congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and urge him to treat his victory as a victory for all Nigerians and to see the entire country including regions and state where he did not win as his constituency.

“We call on the President to effectively utilize and build on the massive support he and his party received from the Niger Delta in general and the Ijaw nation in particular on his race to reelection by developing the region and Ijaw land.

“This victory affords President Buhari the golden opportunity to write his name in the sand of time in the Niger Delta by completing projects like the East West road, Ogoni Clean up, Brass LNG and Petrochemicals, Brass Fertilizer, Train 7 of the Bonny LNG, Bodo-Bonny Road, stopping of Gas Flaring and the transformation of flared gas to Power, among others.

“The Ijaw youths pledge to continue to work with President Buhari to deliver this on his development plan for the Niger Delta by maintaining the peace in the region”.