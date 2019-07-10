<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has said that he cannot speak on the decision of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to drop the prosecution of Gombe Central senator, Danjuma Goje, because he did not have details of the matter.

Sagay said this during an interview on Monday.

The senior advocate, however, said he would not be in support of the move if it was done for political reasons.

He said he could not speak on the matter because he did not know why the case was dropped.

Sagay said, “I’m not aware of the reason because my answer must depend on the reason. I’m going to find out. Let’s put it this way: if there is a good case against him, then it is withdrawn, it’s not justified.

“One really needs to know the reason; I don’t want to start condemning him without finding out why. But if there’s a good case and that case is withdrawn for political reasons, I cannot support it.

“That’s all I can say, but there may be a justifiable reason which I don’t know yet. So, I’m not going to condemn (the Federal Government) yet without enough knowledge of the circumstances.”