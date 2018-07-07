Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has described the breakaway faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Reformed APC as itinerant politicians who decided to leave the party because they couldn’t get what they want.

Speaking in an interview, Sagay said the rAPC members who are like viruses are not different from herdsmen, moving from one political party to another looking for what to ‘chop’.

“The so-called Reformed APC is also the same as the New PDP. These are itinerant characters who are not better than the cattle herders. They move from place to place in search of greener pastures. Once the grass is no longer lush again, they move to another place”.

“They think they are not enjoying enough ‘chop’ in APC, so they want to go and look for somewhere else to perch in order to ‘chop’. All they believe in is to live to eat, acquire assets without the interest of the country at heart. How to develop Nigeria and rid it of corruption doesn’t matter to them”.

“These are people who have not made any contributions to national life. So, I am not surprised that they have moved” he said.

Describing their exit as good riddance, Sagay who said the rAPC members are the real enemies of the party also said they have no right to the use of the acronym ‘APC’ as they are not registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the name.

He challenged them to go and form a new political party if they believe they have the popularity to win elections

According to him, with their exit, the APC will now be healthier and filled with progressive-minded politicians who will assist the government in achieving its goals and allow APC fulfill its promises to Nigerians .

“The only caveat I will enter for them is that they should not use the name rAPC which is Reformed APC. They shouldn’t use that word because they are not registered in that name and they will not be registered in that name”.

“If they feel they have clout and support, let them form their own party and contest elections independently instead of behaving like spoilers which is really what they wanted to do”.

“So in my view, I think it’s good riddance for them to go, a very good riddance. It is like getting rid of poison from your body. These are the moles within the APC; the enemies who have been ruining and wreaking the party right from 2015 that has rendered the management of the party in tatters”.

“These are the enemies who sold the Deputy Senate President position to PDP. Thereafter, they, alongside with the people to whom they sold the APC’s slot of Deputy Senate President now form an official opposition to the APC-led federal government”.

“There is no other opposition to the federal government than these two. The senate, made up of those who sold the birthright of APC to PDP and PDP lawmakers, these are the two people who constitute a very vicious opposition to this government. So, their leaving the party is good riddance”.

“With their exit, the APC will now be leaner, purer, fresher, stronger and more united. They will now be filled with real progressives and they will be stronger for it. These ones who left are like viruses in a human being. It is an additional element in your system but it is running down that system. That is what they were. So, it is good for them to go” he said.