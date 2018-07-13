Former Deputy National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Issa Aremu, has declared that the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 general election was sure, sacrosanct and non-negotiable.

Aremu made this declaration during the official opening of Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO, secretariat, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday.

The labour leader stressed that what Nigeria needed at this time was a coalition of all patriots for national development not just for power grabbing sake.

He said: “President Buhari has done very well in all aspects of governance, and that is why his re-election, come 2019, is sacrosanct and non negotiable.

“I have no doubt in my mind that overwhelming Nigerians would vote for President Buhari, and this nation would be better for it. We don’t have any other option “

Comrade Aremu, who chronicled various spectacular achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 up till date, said the President has surpassed his predecessors in terms of quality service delivery.

He described President Buhari as a labour friendly leader who thought outside the box by providing bailout on three consecutive times, including Paris fund, to all state governors for payment of the backlog of workers’ salaries.

Describing the initiative as the first of its kind in the history of the country, Aremu also commended President Buhari for setting up Minimum Wage Committee to review the N18,000 minimum wage.

He hinted that negotiations were ongoing and expressed confidence that the committee would come up with a good package for Nigerian workers soon.

Aremu noted that the President’s commitment in fighting corruption was encouraging and worthwhile, adding that corruption was an extraordinary situation which required extraordinary action the exact way President Buhari was handling it the country.

In his remarks, Kwara State Coordinator of Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO, Comrade Abubakar Al-Hassan Sulaiman, disclosed that 99 percent of Kwaran population was behind the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general elections in 2019.