A Kwara State governorship aspirant on the platform of Labour Party, LP, and General Secretary of National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, Mr. Issa Aremu, has said the 2019 elections should be about issues of development and security not about persons and individuals.

Aremu, who is a member of National Executive Council, NEC, of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, spoke while addressing supporters who gathered to receive him at Kwara Airport, ahead of the Sallah break.

He said the critical issues at stake in Kwara elections were poverty eradication, diversification of the economy, re-industrialisation, abolishing elite greed, jobs creation, provision of good road, water and other social amenities.

The LP chieftain said political campaigns should be devoid of hate speech, insisting that it was time politicians and their supporters were “hard on the problems confronting the state and the country, rather than being hard on themselves through name callings and unnecessary diatribes.”

Unveiling his campaign slogan under the banner of SAI KWARA, the labour leader said: “The main challenges of governance in Kwara State are wealth generation, confronting poverty, elitist greed, unemployment, non-payment of salaries,” among others.

He stopped at his alma mater, Ilorin Grammar School, Aremu, where he promised to “reinvent public education by rebuilding dilapidated public primary and secondary schools in the state if elected governor in 2019.”