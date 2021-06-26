The crisis rocking the Isoko North chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been resolved with a call on members to put the past behind and remain united in the overall interest of the people.

A vote of confidence was also passed on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

The party leaders urged the Governor not to be distracted by the politics of 2023.

Speaking at an enlarged meeting of leaders and stakeholders of the party held at his Ozoro country home of the member representing Isoko Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor, called on leaders and stakeholders of the party to unite in other to form a common front.

While calling for forgiveness from those he may have offended one way or the other, Ogor said, he has forgiven all those who peddled lies against him.

He appealed to members to put the past behind and work hard for the unity of the party.

Also, the member representing Isoko North Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Jude Ogbimi thanked leaders and stakeholders for support given to him and the victory in the last bye-election.

Ogbimi, who promised to go from ward to ward to thank party members, pledged to work with party leadership and all stakeholders to stabilise Isoko North PDP.





“I am very happy and elated with the atmosphere here today. The leadership of Rt Hon Leo Ogor is not in dispute. He is not just a leader in Isoko but Delta and Nigeria and we must thank God for seeing him here alive today.

“Let it be on record that I am not classifying myself as a leader but as a steward to the people of Isoko North.

“I will work with other leaders for the growth and development of our local government”, he said.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman Isoko North PDP, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, said it was the desire of the party to be united again and called on all stakeholders to sheathe their sword and work together in the interest of the people.

Immediate past Commissioner for Transport, Engr Oviemuno Oghoore; Commissioner DESOPADEC, Dr Paul Oweh; Chairman Isoko North Local Government Council, Hon. Christian Iteire; Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor; Engr Jonathan Ukodhiko; Chief Sam Egwerome; Pharm Dr Nelson Ejakpovi among others, spoke in similar vein at the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Special Adviser to the Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Okoro; Hon. Gabriel Alebe, Hon. Mike Ogwah; Hon Richard Isagba; Mr Jonathan Umukoro; Hon. Emmanuel Edevor; Chief Apar Itesah; Engr. Peter Odunwa; Dr Peter Emaziye; Dr Patrick Akporuno; Dr Mrs Evelyn Aluta; Barrister Bernard Odior; Evelyn Avro; Nelson Egware; and others.