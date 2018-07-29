The Chairman Ansar-Ud-Deen Association of Nigeria (ADYAN), Lagos State, Mr Taofik Murtala, has urged youths to participate in the forthcoming 2019 elections in line with “Not-Too-Young-To-Run law.”

Murtala said this at a news conference to mark the 12th edition of the Youth Week held in Lagos on Sunday.

According to him, in spite of the enactment of the law, the youths should note that leadership positions would not be given to them on a platter of gold.

He said that youths should utilise this unique opportunity.

“I strongly advocate Not-Too-Young to take think, reflect, aspire, achieve and contribute stance if they must take their rightful place in Nigeria’s political and economic space.

“It is clear to us that we have yet to understand and practice ideological politics in this country due to the recent mass defection and criss-crossing of politicians.

“I state in clear terms that let those of us old enough to vote register, get our PVCs and ensure full participation in the coming elections.

“It is our opportunity to serve this county for the next four years,” Murtala said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly for enacting the Not-Too-Young-To-Run law.

The National Secretary of the asspciation, Mr Fuoad Adetoro, said that over the years, politicians had been consistently under-performing.

Adetoro said that this indeed was demoralising.

“Our so-called democracy will be 20 years in 2019, yet issues of subtle rigging through god-fatherism and vote-buying at primary and general elections have come to stay,” he said.

The Chairman, Planning Committee of the 2018 Youth Week, Mr Ameen Kuti, said this year’s theme : “The Renaisance of Faith” which would started on July 29 with a Health Talk would end on August 12 with a luncheon.

Kuti said that the youths would visit the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbogbi and there would be series of activities such as environmental sanitation, blood donation, among others.