Mr. Isaac Osahon, a Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has denied that he has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former member of the House of Representatives for Ovia Federal Constituency denied being among members of the Kwakwansia and the of R-APC.

He explained at a press briefing in Benin that although he had grievances with APC, but they were not enough to warrant a defection.

“I am not a member of rAPC, I am a member of APC, I am still a member of APC.

“I am also not a member of the Kwakwanso group that described themselves as Kwakwansians, and I have not dumped my party. As I speak, I am still a member.

“It is true that I am aggrieved because of certain happenings in APC and I bared my mind.

“I told members of my party and the leadership that I am not happy about certain things and they are already looking into it.

“I have met with the secretary of the party and some others who belong to the leadership group and I have made my mind known to them, they have set machinery in motion to ensure that this matter is resolved.”