The Resident Programme Officer, International Republican Institute, in Nigeria, Husna Hassan, says participatory democracy, where elected leaders work, inline with party manifestos would enrich democracy.

Husna observed that, citizens involvement in the discussion of party manifestos and issues affecting their communities, avail electorates to understand democratic processes for increased participation in politics.

She made this known in Numan ,at a constituency outreach advocacy organized by the Youth Volunteers of the Southern zone of the People Democratic Party (PDP), in the state.

“We sensitize the party about their manifestos, identify the need of the people and relate to party manifestos to see whether it reflect the true needs of the people.

“Our role is trying to get the parties, to be responsible to their citizens about their policies, manifestos.

“Political parties are able to bring voters to believe that, through party processes, they would be well represented and hold elected leaders, account for any breach of manifestos.

Braunah Afraimu, resource person highlighted the need for violence free elections among all the political parties in the state.

Afraimu stressed that, lack of holding elected leaders responsible, led to failure of PDP in the 2015 general election in the country.

A participant at the meeting, Mary Shawai, advocated for increased number of women participation in politics in the state.