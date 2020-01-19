<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Nsukka in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has been burnt down by unknown angry youths.

Report from the area stated that the burning of the PDP office at Nsukka might not be unconnected with the campaign bickerings over the forthcoming local government election in the state slated for February 29, this year.

Mr Fabian Onah, PDP Chairman of Nsukka LGA, confirmed this in an interview in Nsukka on Saturday, saying he was called in the morning that part of the building has been set ablaze.

“When I got the call, I immediately rushed to the party office to see for myself the level of the inferno and damages of the incident.





“The target was my office as everything in my office was destroyed by fire.

“All the chairs, tables, documents and other office equipment were destroyed.”

He allegedly said that he was told the arsonists scaled the party office, broke up the widow blinds, pour petrol, light up the fire and put and the office and it went on inflame.

“I wonder what is the intention of those behind putting the PDP office on fire.

“Other parts of the party office are not torched as those behind the crime concentrated on my office where vital documented are stored,” he said.