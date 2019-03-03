



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that it won’t be bothered about who becomes the president of Nigeria from May 29, 2019, but its focus is on Biafra restoration.

The group urged politicians, artisans, traders, academics, professionals, businessmen and women in Biafraland and all over the world to support IPOB in its quest for Biafra liberation, otherwise, it’s members, children and generations unborn would be doomed and enslaved in Nigeria.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said that INEC, and the army, police, DSS and other security agencies were regular instruments used by the Nigerian government to disenfranchise the citizens in elections.

“With or without your votes, soldiers and police in Nigeria uniforms, including INEC will continue to rig elections and publicly disenfranchise Biafrans. A new equation has been successfully introduced which is the use of INEC collation officers to allocate figures to their preferred candidates under the watchful eyes the Nigerian military. We are not bothered about who becomes president of Nigeria from May 29, 2019, because our focus is on Biafra restoration.

“Our people must understand the way Fulani constitution of Nigeria was written and the country’s structure gives the core North undue advantage over the rest of the South, especially with the Yoruba support which the North can always count on. Nigeria is not a country and will never be.

“We wish to reaffirm our position clear to all and sundry in Nigeria and beyond, that Biafra freedom and sovereignty is non-negotiable regardless of the political permutations in Nigeria. Idle minds and hired hands can chatter and speculate to their heart’s content on social media, but one obvious and inescapable fact remains that our stance that voting in Nigeria is useless has been vindicated by the result of the shambolic rigging fest they call elections.

“The unacceptable levels of humiliation, intimidation, killing, announcement of fake results, coupled with sponsored propaganda against our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and the entire peaceful movement like IPOB by strategy-deficient, perennial losers, cannot stop our total resolve to restore Biafra sovereignty in the shortest possible time.

“Only a moron and worker of iniquity will pretend not to know what transpired in the colonial contraption called Nigeria during the recently-concluded presidential elections. Using the military, police and armed thugs to rig in favour of the ruling Jihadi APC was clear for all to see.

“That the result has been sanctioned by some weak-minded, apathetic Nigerians as well as the Fulani-loving British colonial masters, despite the horrors of that elections, is proof, if one is needed, that the poor masses of Nigeria are like tormented, caged animals stripped of every dignity and lacking in courage.

“Irrespective of your tribe, group or religion, there is an undeniable universal acknowledgment that IPOB is the only ray of light in an otherwise dark and murky political landscape in Nigeria.

“It is a pity and downright unbelievable that their so-called INEC and its agents would allow themselves to be used by the executive the same way they used the judiciary in the country to subvert the will and desire of the people. Thankfully such brazen display of primitivity will never obtain in Biafra.

“We are not unaware that some Fulani slaves in Biafraland, particularly Igbo politicians are still nursing the misguided hope of becoming president of Nigeria in 2023. We are calling and advising them to retrace their steps and join the movement for Biafra restoration because Biafra sovereignty is sacrosanct.

“If they were ignorant of the fact that current Nigerian system will never allow them to come near Aso Rock, events of February 23 in Lagos and northern Nigeria has brought home the stark reality that Biafrans are not needed at the heart of Nigerian politics.

“Another Fulani man will in all likelihood rig himself into power in 2023 with the help of Yoruba Muslims and the British. All the people will say then is, let us live in peace and move the country forward.”