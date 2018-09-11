The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria and four other groups, on Monday, bought a nomination form from the APC for the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to recontest the governorship election in 2019.

The other groups were the National Association of Road Transport Owners, Traders of Sheikh Mahmud Gummi Market and the Katsina and Daura People’s Association all living in Kaduna and the Petroleum Tankers Drivers Association of Nigeria.

The groups presented the nomination form to the governor at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna on Monday.

El-Rufai received the nomination form at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna on Monday from the leader of the group, Alhaji Abbas Likoro.

Meanwhile, a support group of President Muhammadu Buhari and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, under the aegis of ‘1 to tell 10,’ in Kano on Monday, purchased a N22.5m governorship nomination/statement of interest form from the APC for the governor.

The coalition of 32 groups made the presentation during a grand ceremony held at the Government House.

The leader of the coalition, Yaguda Abdulaziz, said the youths in the state deemed it necessary to support Ganduje and lauded his achievements in youth empowerment programmes.

Ganduje, while responding, said, “I must tell you that this move today is timely, as I was already making moves to sell my cows, as I have given directives to my relatives in the village to do so.”