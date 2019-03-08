



The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Delta State has expressed fear over possible threats to Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections across the country.

Fred Obi, chairman of IPAC, while speaking to journalists in Asaba on Thursday, called on the law enforcement agencies to ensure any threat to peaceful election was aborted.

He pleaded with the Federal Government to ensure security personnel in polling units were armed to halt any form of violence, emphasising that Delta State had enjoyed peace for several years; therefore urging politicians not to destroy the peace in their bid to get power.

“Information reaching us is disturbing; we have heard that armed men are being smuggled from the neighboring states to cause mayhem during the governorship elections,” he declared.

He called on Deltans to be of peaceful conduct during the polls irrespective of their political affiliation, stating that, “I see no reason why we should kill ourselves.

“Whether you are from the Ijaw, Isoko or Itsekiri, we are all one. At the end of the day, one individual would emerge as winner in governorship election.”

Meanwhile, Kowa Party (KP) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting free, fair and credible elections during the last presidential and National Assembly polls in Delta Central.

The Delta Central candidate of Kowa Party, Austin Onori, who applauded the electoral body in the state headed by Cyril Omorogbe, noted that his desire to show his warm appreciation on behalf of his teaming supporters was borne out of the REC’s ability to conduct a free, fair, credible and peaceful elections in Delta central.