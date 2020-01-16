<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The International Society for the Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, Intersociety, has described as black rain falling in Imo State and Palm Kernel ripening at the tail of palm frond, the Supreme Court Judgment On Imo State governorship election, which unseated former Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Also, the Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders’ Foundation, HURIDE, has described the Supreme Court judgment which declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the Imo State governorship election as robbery by the apex court against the people of Imo State.

Intersociety in a statement by its Chairman Board of Trustees Emeka Umeagbalasi, said the Supreme Court’s deceitful and diversionary resort to “Canceled Votes in 388 Polling Units is a shame, illogical disgrace, and miscarriage of justice, adding that Nigeria judiciary will not recover from the sickbed the judgment has sent it.

“The apex Court has again invented another judicial ‘America Wonder’ by declaring a candidate who came a distance fourth in an election as ‘duly elected governor’ even when he scored one-third of the validly cast votes scored by the highest votes scorer and about 13 percent of the total validly cast votes of 714,335.”

“In other words, the Supreme Court crowned new Imo Governor abysmally scored one third or 96, 458 of what the Supreme Court ousted Gov scored 273, 404 and about 13 percent of the total validly cast votes, which was 714, 335.

“With the latest Supreme Court ‘America Wonder’, it is most likely to be bye-bye to popular citizens’ participation in the country’s electoral process; with full-fledged field day of electoral violence and bloodletting created for politicians.





“The truth that must be told, is that it is an act of impossibility for the said 388 polling units with total registered voters of about 194, 000 to record 100% voters turnout with 100% votes for Hope Uzodimma and zero votes to others.”

However, HURIDE, in a statement by its Board Chairman, Dede Uzor A Uzor, asked Nigerians to rise, defend democracy, accusing the Supreme Court of trying to kill democracy in Nigeria.

According to HURIDE, “Following the verdict of Supreme Court, nullifying the declaration of Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo State, Nigerians have been urged to rise up and defend democracy in the country.”

“HURIDE has asked the Imo people in particular and Nigerians, in general, to prepare for a massive protest against the judgment on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Owerri, Imo State.

“We in HURIDE make bold and without apology say that Judges have shown that they cannot be trusted by Nigerians as people working in the arm of the government that is regarded as the last hope of the common man”.

“Nigerians have lost hope in our judiciary. Nigerian judiciary is undergoing crucification and bastardisation by those who suppose to defend it”

“HURIDE asked Nigerians to put on black cloth or band around their heads or arms to mourn and protest as from 18th January 2020, the destruction of democracy in Nigeria by the apex Judges themselves.”

“That day is going to be watershed in the history of Nigeria to mark the mourning of the attempt to kill democracy in the country through the instrumentality of the Supreme Court pronouncement on the Imo State governorship election.”

“We also warned people who claim to be men of God to stay clear from politics and face their ecclesiastical callings instead of being agents of oligarchy because of pecuniary interest.”