The All Progressives Congress has charged Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo to explore internal dispute resolution mechanisms provided in its Constitution to address perceived grievances among party members.

The party gave the charge in statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abudullahi, on Friday in Abuja.

The statement was in reaction to allegations by Okorocha that National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, disobeyed court orders regarding the party’s Congresses in the state and inauguration of its executive.

Abddullahi said: “The APC wishes to state that these allegations are spurious as the party did not at any time receive any court injunctions regarding the congresses in Imo.

“Therefore, we urge the Imo Governor to desist from making these kind of allegations that have no basis.

“There is always room for redress where justified, hence we encourage the Imo Governor to explore internal dispute resolution mechanisms spelt out by our Constitution to address his perceived grievances.”

It added the APC National Working Committee strictly followed the guiding rules and the Constitution of the party in conducting congresses across states of the federation.

The party said that its NWC also followed the Constitution in considering the outcomes of all the congresses and in swearing-in of those elected.

It, however, stated that while it urged compromise among its stakeholders, it had already mandated the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawali Shuaibu, to head reconciliation efforts.

This, the statement said, followed issues that arose from the recent ward, local government and state congresses across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there had been a running battle between Okorocha and APC stakeholders in Imo.

The stakeholders had at different occasions accused the governor of high-handedness and mismanagement of the state’s resources as well as illegally demolishing structures and allocating lands to himself and his cronies.

Imo Stakeholders’ Forum led by Dr Theodore Ekechi recently advised Okorocha to respect his office and stop engaging in activities that could demean that office.