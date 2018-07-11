The Founder of Integrity Group, Livingstone Wechie, has urged the Rivers State Government to make its budget implementation more open in line with fiscal democracy to carry the people along.

Wechie told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Port Harcourt that not making the budget accessible to the public by the government had made it seem as if it was being implemented secretly.

He claimed that the situation had deprived the people whose taxes constituted the state budget of their rights.

The group’s leader, who condemned “alleged secrecy’’ in the budget implementation, said that only a transparent budget could restore the confidence of the people in the government.

“Eventually, some projects are being built without the public’s access to their budget.

“The National Industrial Court Complex and renovated Appeal Court Complex are built in that regards,’’ Wechie said.

He also frowned at the inauguration of the project by Justice Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of the Federation in spite of warnings by notable Rivers people.

The Integrity Group founder, however, described the incessant attitude of Rivers Government in running a perceived “secretive’’ budget as a slight on democracy.

He particularly urged the chief judge of the federation to disregard allegations of “enemy of the judiciary’’ levelled against Chibuike Amaechi by the Rivers governor.

According to him, Gov. Nyesom Wike has always alleged falsely that Amaechi, the former governor closed down courts in Rivers during his tenure.

Wechie explained that only a transparent and open budget would guarantee lasting accountability and development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of the federation, on July 5, inaugurated the National Industrial Court Complex in Port Harcourt.